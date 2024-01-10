Rental car records lead detectives to suspect in Northwest Baltimore gas station shooting

BALTIMORE -- A confrontation at a gas station near a busy intersection in Northwest Baltimore proceeded the gunfire that took the life of a 31-year-old man in November, according to charging documents.

Investigators said in the documents that they obtained video footage showing 39-year-old Brandon Fullard and 31-year-old Brian Richardson interacting at the Carroll Fuel Gas Station in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard minutes before Fullard shot Richardson.

Police allege Fullard arrived at the gas station in a dark gray 2016 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags around 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Charging documents state that Richardson wasn't far behind him. That day, he was traveling in a 2007 BMW X1 driven by his girlfriend. She stopped the luxury SUV in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, too, according to authorities.

Video footage shows that Richardson exited from the passenger side of the BMW X1 and approached the driver's side of Fullard's vehicle.

That's when Fullard allegedly fired a bullet into Richardson's torso, according to charging documents. He then sped off on Berwyn Avenue and drove towards Liberty Heights Avenue.

Meanwhile, Richardson crawled back to the BMW X1 and returned to the passenger seat. His girlfriend took him to the R. A. Cowley Shock Trauma Center, police said.

Richardson was rushed into surgery on Nov. 12. He died from his injuries on Nov. 13, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives tracked the outcome of the shooting after it happened and began searching for Richardson's killer after he died.

Court records show that they were able to find Fullard based on the fact that he was driving a rental vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Detectives traced the license plates on the 2016 Toyota Camry back to Insta Rental LLC and learned that the car had been rented to Fullard, according to the charging documents.

Additionally, Fullard's phone records and Global Positioning Satellite data records placed him at the site of the shooting at the time of the shooting, per court records.

Police arrested Fullard on Jan. 5 and charged him with first-degree murder along with other charges for Richardson, police said. He was taken to Baltimore's Central Booking Intake Facility.

Richardson is the third person to die from gunfire at that gas station within a two-year period.

Homicide detectives had investigated a fatal shooting near the same intersection in April 2022, too.

That's when two men were fatally shot at the gas station following a dispute. They were both taken to Sinai Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced them dead.

The sprawling crime scene may have included the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard, but it centered around the Carroll Motor Fuels gas station. pic.twitter.com/TIsPKi0kF6 — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) April 30, 2022

Police noted in a statement dated May 2, 2022, that 27-year-old Kennard Wilds and 33-year-old Robert Carter had been killed in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard.

Two months later, investigators announced that they had arrested 27-year-old Lamarr Candia in connection with the deadly shooting at the gas station.