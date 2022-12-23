Thousands without power amid severe winter weather

BALTIMORE — Many Marylanders have lost power due to the inclement weather. Baltimore Gas and Electric issued a storm response update Friday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, nearly 55,000 customers were without power.

Many trees and branches have been knocked down due to the strong and persistent winds.

Before the storm, BGE increased staffing in order to widen their power restoration efforts. Crews and contractors said they "are working to restore power for customers as safely and quickly as possible."

You can find more information about outages in your area by viewing the outage map on the BGE website.

If you would like to report an outage, there are a few ways you can go about it:

Online, at BGE.com

BGE's free mobile app, available at the Apple Store or Google Play

Text message, to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222 and using the automated system

BGE is also offering safety tips for those who encounter fallen power lines:

You should not touch any power lines that are down, even if they don't appear to be live or transmitting current, BGE stated. Instead, call BGE at 877-778-2222 to report the downed line.

If a line falls across your vehicle while you're driving, you should stay inside the vehicle and continue to drive away from the line. If the engine stalls, do not exit your vehicle. Stay put, call emergency services, and warn others not to touch your car, or the wire.