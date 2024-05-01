Thiru Vignarajah dropping out of Baltimore City mayoral race, endorses Sheila Dixon

BALTIMORE – Former city and state prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah says he is dropping out of the Baltimore City mayoral race.

Vignarajah's announcement came just a day after he appeared in WJZ's mayoral debate, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, former mayor Sheila Dixon, and businessman Bob Wallace.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Vignarajah announced his support for Dixon – who he was previously running against.

Vignarajah, a high-profile attorney, unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2020, and state's attorney in 2018 and 2022.

He bolstered his campaign in March, raising more money than his rivals, and jumping into the Baltimore Inner Harbor to demonstrate his commitment to environmental policy reform.

With crime and public safety remaining a top issue in this election, Dixon has pointed to her previous bid in the mayor's seat.

In a sit down with WJZ in September 2023, she said "I know that I can do it again." Dixon said her administration would thrive in transparency and accountability.

To take the mayor's seat, Dixon will have to gain voters trust. In January 2010, she was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy. An incident she said was a mistake that she learned from.

The primary election will be on Tuesday, May 14. Early voting starts on Thursday, May 2. You can learn more about the elections by visiting WJZ's voter guide.