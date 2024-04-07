These planets will be seen in path of totality during solar eclipse

BALTIMORE - More than 31 million people will step outside Monday afternoon to witness a solar eclipse, according to NASA.

But, those in the path of totality will be able to see several planets with the naked eye for more than four minutes. Those planets include Jupiter, Venus, Saturn and Mars.

These planets can be seen to the upper left of the eclipsed sun.

The path of totality is the only area where day turns into complete darkness, and that's why the planets and stars will be only viewable in this area.

Maryland will not be in the path of totality, so we will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Therefore, we will not be able to see planets or darkness at the time of totality.

The path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse is about 115 miles wide and roughly 10,000 miles long. The path begins in Mexico and extends northeast across the central United States, eastern Great Lakes, upstate NY, northern New England, and finally into part of Canada.

Here, in Baltimore, we will witness 88% totality at 3:21 p.m., which means daylight during this time will appear slightly muted, similar to a mostly cloudy day.

Day will not turn into night.

Even places that reach 99% totality will not be fortunate enough to see complete darkness, stars and planets.

Only places located within the path of totality, which is where the moon blocks 100% of the sun, will witness day turn into night along with the stars and planets.

Fun fact, only 1 in 10,000 people will be lucky enough to witness a total solar eclipse in-person during their lifetime.

That's just one reason of many why experiencing 100% totality is so special.

A friendly reminder, you will need to wear special solar eclipse viewing glasses during the entire event here in Maryland.

This will still be a very cool viewing event for all ages.