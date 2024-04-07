How much of the solar eclipse will be seen in Maryland?

BALTIMORE - An estimated 31.6 million people could witness a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

While Maryland will only see a portion of the eclipse, gazers in the region can still expect an impressive celestial event.

"It is special that it's happening close to home and it will be the last one easily reachable from Baltimore for 20 years or so," said Kevin Lewis, an assistant professor of planetary physics at Johns Hopkins University.

Lewis says in Maryland we will see a partial eclipse that blocks 85 to 90 percent of the sun, beginning around 2:05 pm.

"You will see the moon slowly cross the face of the sun over that time and the peak will be about 3:21 pm," Lewis said.

If you're planning to gaze upon this once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll need special glasses to avoid permanent eye damage.

Regular sunglasses, even those that are polarized and that offer 100 percent UV protection, are not suitable.

"You definitely don't want to look at the sun even during a total eclipse, and if you want to look at the sun, you are going to have to use special eclipse glasses," Lewis said.

Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library branch is offering free solar eclipse viewing glasses, but supply is limited.

