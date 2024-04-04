What time the eclipse starts, peaks and ends in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An estimated 31.6 million people could witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, according to NASA. While Maryland will only see a portion of the eclipse, local watchers can still expect an impressive celestial event.

What is a total solar eclipse?

Total solar eclipse (left); annular solar eclipse (middle); partial eclipse (right) Total eclipse (left): NASA/MSFC/Joseph Matus; annular eclipse (center): NASA/Bill Dunford; partial eclipse (right): NASA/Bill Ingalls

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun, according to NASA.

April's total eclipse is the first to hit the lower 48 states since August 2017. Another one like it won't happen again until August 2044.

When will the eclipse be visible in Maryland?

In Maryland, the eclipse will be visible from about 2:05 p.m. to 4:33 p.m. - peaking around 3:21 p.m., according to NASA.

The total phase of the eclipse won't be visible, but watchers should be able to see about 88% of the Sun obscured by the Moon.

You can view the estimated eclipse time for your city or zip code on the NASA website.

Estimated eclipse times as of April 4, 2024 11:30 a.m. NASA

Where can you see the eclipse?

There are several places in Maryland where you can view the solar eclipse.

Those who are willing to travel can witness the eclipse in its entirety in Erie, Pennsylvania, or Buffalo, New York.

NASA

If you're planning on watching the eclipse in person, you'll need to grab a certified pair of eclipse glasses. Viewing the eclipse without them could permanently damage your vision.

The American Astronomical Society provides a list of certified manufacturers for eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers.