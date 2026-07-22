Maryland woman's social media video about The Rock leads to surprise of a lifetime

A Maryland woman's social media video prompted a surprise response from none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Katy Napier, of Fallston, was shopping at a Target earlier this month when she came across a display for Johnson's men's care brand, Papatui.

"Don't give up on your dreams. The Rock is selling shampoo and conditioner, and he's bald," Napier said in the 6-second video, which has since gained more than 100 million views.

Johnson responded to the video and sent a box truck carrying about 20 crates of free products to her house, along with a handwritten note. He also gifted the family a trip to Hollywood to attend the premiere of "Moana."

Johnson, known for his wrestling and acting roles, plays Maui in the live-action adaptation of the 2016 animated movie. He's also one of the film's producers.

"My expectations were exceeded," said Napier. "He was just such a humble man and spent time with me, even though he was late, and he did a reel with me. He remembered it was my son's first flight to LA, he signed a deodorant for me, took pictures. It was amazing."

The 45-year-old content creator said the viral video gained her thousands of new followers, and she plans to keep the momentum going by continuing to post authentic, fun and kind content.