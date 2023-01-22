The Inner Harbor waterfront ice festival returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Harbor Point Ice Festival made its return to Baltimore's waterfront on Saturday.
One of the biggest highlights of the festival was the live ice carving.
Sculptors used their chisels to create spectacular Lunar New Year theme sculptures.
Attendees also had a chance to taste great food from local vendors, enjoy a live DJ, and watch a little puppeteering.
