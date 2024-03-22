The Baltimore Station is helping veterans turn their lives around

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Station is turning lives around, one veteran at a time.

The organization provides therapeutic residential treatment overcoming obstacles including homelessness and addiction.

Program graduates leave with sustainable income, permanent housing, and the tools they need to lead a life of recovery.

Kim Callari, originally from New York, has dedicated 13 years to the Baltimore Station and now serves as its Executive Director. Her mission aligns with her personal values.

"I wanted to be a part of something where, you know, I put my head on my pillow at night and feel like I did something for people less fortunate," Callari expressed.

Under her leadership, nearly half of the staff are women, showcasing significant female influence over the years.

James Hardy, a former participant turned outreach coordinator, praises Callari's commitment and leadership, emphasizing her role as a formidable advocate and fundraiser.

"She believes in the mission," Hardy said. "Everything she set her mind to, she does and accomplishes."

The Baltimore Station is set to extend its services to Washington, D.C., and Virginia, aiming to assist more veterans in need.

For more information, you can visit the organization's website.