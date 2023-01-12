Watch CBS News
The Avenue in White Marsh issues 'Youth Escort Policy'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Avenue in White Marsh has issued a new Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Monday. 

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of The Avenue shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent, or guardian over 21.  

Identification will also be required for proof of age.  

The policy comes after a shooting at Lansdowne Shopping Center in West Baltimore promped discourse around the safety of minors during the daytime hours. 

First published on January 12, 2023 / 3:46 PM

