The Avenue in White Marsh issues 'Youth Escort Policy'
BALTIMORE — The Avenue in White Marsh has issued a new Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Monday.
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of The Avenue shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent, or guardian over 21.
Identification will also be required for proof of age.
The policy comes after a shooting at Lansdowne Shopping Center in West Baltimore promped discourse around the safety of minors during the daytime hours.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.