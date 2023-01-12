The Avenue in White Marsh issues 'Youth Escort Policy'

BALTIMORE — The Avenue in White Marsh has issued a new Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Monday.

Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of The Avenue shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent, or guardian over 21.

Identification will also be required for proof of age.

The policy comes after a shooting at Lansdowne Shopping Center in West Baltimore promped discourse around the safety of minors during the daytime hours.

