Thanksgiving with the Ravens: Their favorite and least favorite Thanksgiving foods

BALTIMORE - Thanksgiving is upon us, and meals will soon be served.

So what's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

We asked the Ravens about their least and favorite Thanksgiving servings.

It's not surprising that defensive lineman Calais Campbell would dig right into desserts.

"I like the pies," Campbell told WJZ. "I like sweet potato pie. My mom has a really good recipe for what's called an Icebox pie, banana pie, cookie pie. It's delicious."

Linebacker Odafe Oweh and safety Geno Smith love a good serving of stuffing, or dressing, or whatever you want to keep it up.

"I'm a big stuffing guy. I love stuffing," Oweh said.

"I love stuffing. That's my favorite thing to eat," Stone added.

Patrick Queen, a Louisiana native, has a different favorite Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm a Southern guy, so we cook all types of stuff. My go-to is probably gumbo with potato salad," Queen said.

Offensive lineman Morgan Moses tells WJZ there is "nothing like a fried turkey with a sweet potato pie."

What's not on the Thanksgiving Day plate?

Let's ask them.

You won't see sweet potatoes on Queen's plate.

Oweh would much rather have turkey wings, rather that a turkey.

"I like turkey but it's overrated because everyone likes turkey. I like turkey wings," Oweh said.

Stone is another Raven who won't eat turkey.

"I don't eat turkey, to be honest with you. I would probably say that," Stone said.

Moses will skip on a side of stuffing.

"I hate stuffing," Moses said.