These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health.

As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC.

The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe.

Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods with spices

Even if you're careful not to feed them these foods, don't forget your dog might seek it out. Remember to secure all food waste in a spot your pet can't access.

On the other hand, the club also lists foods your furry friend can eat. Those include turkey meat, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin.

For more information, visit the American Kennel Club's website.