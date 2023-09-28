Watch CBS News
Local News

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport wins nationwide contest for best bathrooms

By Nicky Zizaza

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | September 28, 2023
Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | September 28, 2023 02:45

BALTIMORE -- BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was voted as the 2023 winner of America's Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation.

The award was announced at a press conference Thursday morning at BWI. 

"After receiving thousands of votes across the country, I am thrilled to announce the winner of the Cintas 2023 America's best restroom award, is the Baltimore Washington international airport," Julia Walsh, Cintas Marketing manager said. 

Related: BWI Airport a finalist in nationwide contest for best bathrooms

Cintas said BWI earned high praise for its renovated restrooms, real-time inventory, usage tracking for custodial services, and touchless fixtures.  

"I will tell you I have never been more excited about restrooms," Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO said.

BWI will be awarded with a $2500 credit to spend on Cintas products, plus a spot on America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame. 

The contest is in its 22nd year.  Last year, Tampa International Airport earned the top spot.  This year, BWI competed with nine other finalists. 

Nicky Zizaza
nzizaza.jpg

Nicky Zizaza joined WJZ in July 2022. She anchors the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts with Rick Ritter.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 3:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.