BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport wins nationwide contest for best bathrooms

BALTIMORE -- BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was voted as the 2023 winner of America's Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation.

The award was announced at a press conference Thursday morning at BWI.

"After receiving thousands of votes across the country, I am thrilled to announce the winner of the Cintas 2023 America's best restroom award, is the Baltimore Washington international airport," Julia Walsh, Cintas Marketing manager said.

Cintas said BWI earned high praise for its renovated restrooms, real-time inventory, usage tracking for custodial services, and touchless fixtures.

"I will tell you I have never been more excited about restrooms," Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO said.

BWI will be awarded with a $2500 credit to spend on Cintas products, plus a spot on America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

The contest is in its 22nd year. Last year, Tampa International Airport earned the top spot. This year, BWI competed with nine other finalists.