Tens of thousands gather in Washington D.C. for a "March for Israel"

BALTIMORE - A major demonstration is happening in support of Israel on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Tens of thousands are coming together to join the "March for Israel" at the National Mall, including man from Baltimore.

Tens of thousands of people have gathered at the March for Israel in Washington—including many from Baltimore. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RZhxPEm03s — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 14, 2023

Security is tight following rising threats against the Jewish community.

March organizers are calling for the release of hostages still being held in Gaza and for Jewish communities around the world to be free to live without hate.

Local supporters filled buses that were headed to the march.

WJZ was at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation on Park Heights Avenue as they gathered to head to join thousands more in the nation's capital.

WJZ has a crew in Washington D.C. covering the march.