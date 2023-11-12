Maryland rally calls for ceasefire in Gaza; negotiations to free hostages underway

BALTIMORE -- Chants of "Ceasefire now!" echoed through the Howard County government complex Sunday afternoon, where many gathered to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The brutal Israel-Hamas conflict is in its second month.

Many at the rally believe the United States has been too supportive of Israel and the world is not paying enough attention to the suffering of innocent Palestinians.

"That is just basic humanity. There's nothing wrong with calling for a cease-fire. It's not controversial, and quite frankly, it's necessary," said Julia Ashkar, a student in Howard County.

Israel is allowing daily pauses in northern Gaza for humanitarian aid and has blamed Hamas for civilian casualties.

They are still in negotiations to free 239 people taken hostage by Hamas.

"What is this taking children hostages and threatening to kill them? This is savagery of the highest order. So, obviously, we're doing everything in our power to …destroy Hamas, because without it, none of us have a future," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on CNN's State of the Union Sunday.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on CBS News' Face The Nation.

"Every loss of life and innocent person—whether it's a Palestinian, Israeli, anyone— is an absolute tragedy. And we grieve for every one those lives, and we continue to reinforce the proposition that Israel has the right—and indeed the responsibility—to go after Hamas, who continues to represent a threat to the state of Israel, but it must do so, in a way that's consistent with the laws of war," Sullivan said on the program Sunday.

The gathering in Howard County is one of many nationwide calling for a ceasefire as the world hopes for peace.

Some demonstrators also spoke about concerns over the dire situation at Gaza's largest hospital.

"I have two children and I can't imagine the deep pain that people are going through, and we need to do something about it," said Hiruy Hadgu, a Howard County community activist.