Ten homes damaged, person injured in Hampden fire

By Dennis Valera

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Ten homes in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood were damaged early Thursday morning in a fire, according to city fire officials. 

Crews responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the 800 block of Union Avenue for the fire. Video on the scene obtained by WJZ showed heavy flames roaring down the block. 

The fire was under control as of 5 a.m., officials said.

One man was hospitalized to be treated for what officials called minor burns.   

Eight of the homes were damaged by fire, while two were impacted by smoke. The extent of the damage is unclear. 

The American Red Cross is responding to assist residents impacted by the fire. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 5:18 AM

