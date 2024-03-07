Teenager responsible for several social media threats targeting Maryland schools

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)

BALTIMORE - Police say a 17-year-old girl is responsible for social media threats targeting multiple schools in Maryland.

The teen on Tuesday posted two threats to injure students at Aberdeen High School in Harford County and Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore County.

Officers searched the inside and outside of Eastern Technical School and didn't find anything.

Detectives in Baltimore County then found additional posts in which the same 17-year-old boasted about previous school threats she made and got away with.

She made threats to these schools:

Kenwood High School

Eastern Technical High School

Chesapeake High School

Stemmers Run Middle School

Middle River Middle School

Hawthorne Elementary

Damascus High School (Montgomery County)

Aberdeen High School (Harford County)

"It should be noted the above online threats caused a great deal of disruption for parents, students, and school staff members," police said.

Detention was requested, but the Department of Juvenile Services released the 17-year-old to her parent, according to police.