Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager responsible for several social media threats targeting Maryland schools

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)
Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024) 01:40

BALTIMORE - Police say a 17-year-old girl is responsible for social media threats targeting multiple schools in Maryland.

The teen on Tuesday posted two threats to injure students at Aberdeen High School in Harford County and Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore County.

Officers searched the inside and outside of Eastern Technical School and didn't find anything.

Detectives in Baltimore County then found additional posts in which the same 17-year-old boasted about previous school threats she made and got away with. 

She made threats to these schools:

  • Kenwood High School
  • Eastern Technical High School
  • Chesapeake High School
  • Stemmers Run Middle School
  • Middle River Middle School
  • Hawthorne Elementary
  • Damascus High School (Montgomery County)
  • Aberdeen High School (Harford County)

"It should be noted the above online threats caused a great deal of disruption for parents, students, and school staff members," police said. 

Detention was requested, but the Department of Juvenile Services released the 17-year-old to her parent, according to police.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 7:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.