Teenager killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy died Monday afternoon after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to Sinai Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found the teen shot in the torso. He was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators determined he was shot in the 2500 block of Longwood Street. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 7:28 AM

