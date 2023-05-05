Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen shot in Southwest Baltimore Thursday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Teen shot in Southwest Baltimore Thursday
Teen shot in Southwest Baltimore Thursday 00:20

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street found the boy with a gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities.

Investigators learned that the boy had been involved in a physical altercation with at least one other male at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 11:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.