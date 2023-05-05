Teen shot in Southwest Baltimore Thursday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Baltimore around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Mt. Holly Street found the boy with a gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities.

Investigators learned that the boy had been involved in a physical altercation with at least one other male at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.