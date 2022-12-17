Teen shot in back while walking in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a 17-year-old was walking in North Baltimore when he heard gunshots. He then noticed he was shot in the back.

The teen was shot around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Finney Avenue. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.