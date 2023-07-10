Teen in critical condition after shooting in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Baltimore Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to the 3200 block of McElderry Street at around 12:25 p.m. on July 10 for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and face. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was domestic-related, but detectives are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
