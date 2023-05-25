Watch CBS News
Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Frederick

BALTIMORE — A teen has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last year, the Frederick Police Department said Thursday.  

Police said that on October 15, 2022, officers responded to 90 Waverley Drive for a reported shooting.  When they arrived, they found the victim, Kaimani Dove, and immediately provided medical care before medical personnel arrived.  Later the boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

After reviewing evidence, detectives determined that the teen suspect, who knew Dove, was in possession of a handgun when it fired and struck the boy. 

The teen suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter, minor in possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.   

Police said that due to the suspect's age, his name will not be released.

