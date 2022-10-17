Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old in Frederick

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old was shot and killed Saturday morning in Frederick.

The teen, identified as Kaimani Andre Dove, was found shot just before 11 a.m. on Waverley Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Officers are investigating to determine the nature of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police at 240-549-4450 or the Frederick Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477). 

