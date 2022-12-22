Teen, 14, struck by stray bullet in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A teenage girl was struck in the leg by a stray bullet in West Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a walk-in shooting victim, where they found the 14-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe she was riding as a passenger in a car on the 1700 block of West Baltimore Street when she was shot, and that she was not the intended target of the shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.