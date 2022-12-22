Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, 14, struck by stray bullet in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --  A teenage girl was struck in the leg by a stray bullet in West Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a walk-in shooting victim, where they found the 14-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Investigators believe she was riding as a passenger in a car on the 1700 block of West Baltimore Street when she was shot, and that she was not the intended target of the shooting 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.