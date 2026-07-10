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Tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel crashes in South Baltimore

By
Janay Reece
Janay Reece
Janay Reece came back home to Baltimore to join WJZ in August 2023. Before coming back to the Charm City, Janay was a morning anchor and reporter for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, VA. She joined the WDBJ7 morning team after spending a year as a multimedia journalist in the New River Valley for the station.
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Janay Reece

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A tanker truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel crashed in South Baltimore early Friday morning.

The truck appeared to have hit two parked vehicles on South Hanover Street near Washburn Avenue before stopping on a sidewalk around 2:30 a.m.

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The tanker crashed on South Hanover Street near Washburn Avenue in South Baltimore on July 10, 2026. CBS Baltimore

No injuries were reported and it's not clear yet what caused the crash.

Authorities said about 20 gallons of fuel spilled out and the block was shut down overnight. The Baltimore City Fire Department and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) were called in and a crew was able to contain the spill.

The fuel was moved into another tanker truck. The damaged truck was prepared to be towed away.

It belongs to Power Transportation Systems, a freight carrier based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

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