Sweltering weather through Wednesday in Maryland before relief on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- WJZ First Alert Weather Days continue today and Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity.

Maryland is under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for heat index values up to 108° and 110°.

This kind of heat isn't just extremely uncomfortable but dangerous. Please take heat precautions including drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the A/C, avoiding direct sunlight, and checking in on pets and the elderly.

Highs today will top out around 100°. BWI is headed for 102° and Wednesday's high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s. We hit 102° Monday which matched the previous record from 1995. Today's record is 104° do let's hope we don't hit that.

Overnight lows will generally be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will get wet.

A strong cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Ahead of this front, temperatures will soar well into the 90s. Feels like temperatures will once again top out in the 100s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop ahead of the cold front bringing the potential of damaging winds, intense downpours, and lightning to the area. In addition to the ALERT DAY for extreme heat Wednesday, we'll need to be weather aware for the potential of widespread severe weather.

Behind the front Thursday, we'll see a leftover shower or thunderstorm, especially Thursday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Seasonable heat is likely Friday through next weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity will surge back into the area next weekend along with the chance of thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance of storms appears to be late Saturday into part of Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90s this weekend.