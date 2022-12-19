Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal Annapolis crash, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and a driver believed to have been under the influence of alcohol was arrested Sunday night after a crash in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665. 

Investigators believe a car driven by Lamar Rondell Williams, a 53-year-old Annapolis man, was traveling south on Solomons Island Road when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. 

Williams passenger, Russell Henry Dandridge, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries and later died. 

Police said Williams was determined to be under the influence based on roadside observations, and was arrested. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 10:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.