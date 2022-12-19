Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal Annapolis crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and a driver believed to have been under the influence of alcohol was arrested Sunday night after a crash in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665.

Investigators believe a car driven by Lamar Rondell Williams, a 53-year-old Annapolis man, was traveling south on Solomons Island Road when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Williams passenger, Russell Henry Dandridge, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries and later died.

Police said Williams was determined to be under the influence based on roadside observations, and was arrested.

The crash remains under investigation.