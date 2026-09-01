Suspect injured, captured, in Harford County officer-involved shooting, sheriff says

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday that a police-involved shooting took place in the area of Tewkesbury Road and Abingdon Road in Abingdon, Maryland.

Deputies are on the scene to investigate the incident, the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

"The suspect is in custody with minor injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public.," the statement said. "Roads in the area will be closed while deputies process the scene. Please avoid the area."