Suspect in Rachel Morin murder appears in court for first time since arrest

BALTIMORE -- Victor Martinez Hernandez, the 23-year-old man accused of murdering Rachel Morin in Harford County last August, appeared in court for the first time since his arrest Friday morning.

The hearing, which was scheduled as a motions hearing, was converted to a postponement hearing. Martinez-Hernandez's trial date was moved to April 2025.

"Today's postponement was not unexpected. We've been preparing the family for a lengthy legal process," said attorney Randolph Rice. "The family is strong and taking this in stride, knowing that justice will take time. We remain committed to ensuring that Rachel's memory is honored and justice is served," Rachel Morin's family attorney, Randolph Rice said in a statement.

Martinez-Hernandez faces six charges, including first- and second-degree murder, rape and kidnapping. He is represented by the Maryland Public Defender's Office.

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was raped and murdered near the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air in August. Detectives said they tied Martinez-Hernandez to the case using advanced DNA technology. He was arrested in Oklahoma and extradited to Maryland in June.

Investigators say Martinez-Hernandez was in the U.S. illegally at the time of the murder.

If convicted, prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.