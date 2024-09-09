Suspect charged in Labor Day shooting that left man dead, son injured

BALTIMORE -- James Clark, 44, has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left a father dead and his son, injured.

The shooting happened near the White Oak School in Parkville on September 2.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Leefield Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday, after reports of gunshots. The school was closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Romy Bogier suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.