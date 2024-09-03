Labor Day shooting at school in Parkville leaves adult dead, another injured

Person dead, another injured after shooting at White Oak School in Parkville

Person dead, another injured after shooting at White Oak School in Parkville

BALTIMORE -- A shooting at the White Oak School in Parkville left one person dead, and another injured.

Police responded to the 8400 block of Leefield Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday, after reports of shorts fired. The school was closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

When police arrived, they found Romy Bogier, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the school website, White Oak is an elementary school that provides, "academic and behavioral services for students impacted by a variety of disabilities with a focus on students with behavioral disorders."

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information. Anyone with information relating to the case should contact 410-307-2020.