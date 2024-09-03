Labor Day shooting at school in Parkville leaves adult dead, another injured
BALTIMORE -- A shooting at the White Oak School in Parkville left one person dead, and another injured.
Police responded to the 8400 block of Leefield Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday, after reports of shorts fired. The school was closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
When police arrived, they found Romy Bogier, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A second man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the school website, White Oak is an elementary school that provides, "academic and behavioral services for students impacted by a variety of disabilities with a focus on students with behavioral disorders."
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information. Anyone with information relating to the case should contact 410-307-2020.