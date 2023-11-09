Suspect arrested in 2022 killing of Canton man

BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas last year, the Baltimore Police Department said Thursday.

Police said 23-year-old Antonio Bardney, who was already in custody at the Eastern Correctional Institute, has been extradited to the Central Booking Intake Facility, and is charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest comes over a year after police initiated a search for a suspect who was seen fleeing the spot where Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in August 2022.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue.