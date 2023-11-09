Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in 2022 killing of Canton man

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday afternoon WJZ news update
Your Thursday afternoon WJZ news update 01:38

BALTIMORE -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas last year, the Baltimore Police Department said Thursday.

Police said 23-year-old Antonio Bardney, who was already in custody at the Eastern Correctional Institute, has been extradited to the Central Booking Intake Facility, and is charged with second-degree murder.  

The arrest comes over a year after police initiated a search for a suspect who was seen fleeing the spot where Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in August 2022.  

Authorities said the incident happened in the 600 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 2:42 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.