Police looking for car in connection with 60-year-old man killed in Canton robbery

Police looking for car in connection with 60-year-old man killed in Canton robbery

Police looking for car in connection with 60-year-old man killed in Canton robbery

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest in the death of a 60-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Canton over the weekend, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ.

Neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a tan-colored sedan with a broken front headlight. Police confirmed they are looking for the vehicle pictured:

Vehicle of interest sought in death of 60-year-old man in Canton robbery

Victor Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue late Saturday afternoon when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said.

"When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."

When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Malabayabas' condition worsened on Sunday and he died the following day, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Malabayabas' neighbors remembered him as kind and generous.

"He would give you the shirt off his back and then he would even try to do more for you if [he] could," one neighbor told WJZ.

A native of the Philippines who served in the Navy for more than a decade, Malabayabas spent his time after the military working as a dishwasher and on a boat while studying finance in the evenings. He eventually landed a position at Morgan Stanley's offices in Fells Point, according to a 2013 article in The Catholic Review.

Malabayas worked for Morgan Stanley for close to two decades prior to leaving the company in 2019, the company said.

Anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.