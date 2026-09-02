Surveillance footage shows fight that led to shooting at Baltimore corner store

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday involving two males who started fighting inside a convenience store. The store is across the street from the city's Green Street Academy charter school.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of N. Hilton Street around 10:47 a.m. to a report of a shooting.

A 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old got into a fight inside the A & Y Grocery Store, police said. Both of them were shot at some point during the fight. Surveillance footage from inside the store showed the two men fighting.

The video shows someone in all black walk into the store. As he picks up a bag, a man in a white shirt walks in and charges at him. The two start fighting.

Then, the person in black pulls out a gun. During the fight, the two struggle to get out of the door.

Store owner recognizes customer

The store owner said the man is a customer at his shop. He said he didn't expect the two to start fighting. He and his employees spent a couple of hours cleaning up the store before reopening Wednesday.

After arriving on the scene, officers first located the 41-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. Police rendered aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers then found the 16-year-old in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The BPD said that during a search of the area, officers recovered a weapon. Detectives are still investigating the incident and have not commented on any pending charges.

Southwest District Shooting Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 410-396-2488.