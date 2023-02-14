Watch CBS News
Surprise! Healthcare workers throw centennial birthday celebration for Overlea woman at hospital

BALTIMORE - On this day 100 years ago, Warren G. Harding was the president, Maryland's governor was Albert C. Ritchie.

Gas cost 14 cents per gallon, and a new Studebaker Touring Light-Six cost a whopping $995 brand new.

But something else special happened 100 years ago: Miss Helen Cougle was born!

The Overlea resident was admitted to the fourth floor at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center when nurses noticed her birthdate: February 14, 1923.

To celebrate her 36,525 days -- a team of leaders worked with frontline nurses to pull together a  party for their centenarian patient!

Attendees included members of nursing, operations leadership, food & nutrition and patient experience.

She was humbled and happy to have celebrated her 100th birthday with a cake, card, flowers & a team of staff.

(By the way, she shares her birthday with Jim Ostendarp, American football player and coach also born February 14, 1923.)  

Happy birthday Helen Cougle!

First published on February 14, 2023 / 5:27 PM

