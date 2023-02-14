Surprise! Healthcare workers throw centennial birthday celebration for Overlea woman at hospital

BALTIMORE - On this day 100 years ago, Warren G. Harding was the president, Maryland's governor was Albert C. Ritchie.

Gas cost 14 cents per gallon, and a new Studebaker Touring Light-Six cost a whopping $995 brand new.

But something else special happened 100 years ago: Miss Helen Cougle was born!

The Overlea resident was admitted to the fourth floor at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center when nurses noticed her birthdate: February 14, 1923.

To celebrate her 36,525 days -- a team of leaders worked with frontline nurses to pull together a party for their centenarian patient!

Attendees included members of nursing, operations leadership, food & nutrition and patient experience.

She was humbled and happy to have celebrated her 100th birthday with a cake, card, flowers & a team of staff.

(By the way, she shares her birthday with Jim Ostendarp, American football player and coach also born February 14, 1923.)

Happy birthday Helen Cougle!