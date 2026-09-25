"Superhero" window washers aim to delight child patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

A group of "superhero" window washers will seek Friday to put a smile on the faces of patients being treated at Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

The hospital has partnered with window washers from Skyclean, Inc., who are dressed up as superheroes as they rappel down the Children's Center building "to create a memorable experience for children who are hospitalized," said a statement from Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

These hero washers will carry out their duties while interacting through the windows with patients.

Past window-washing events at the hospital have featured Spider-Man, Superman, the Flash, Batman, Iron Man and the Hulk putting on a display for the children, while making sure the windows became spotlessly clean.