Maryland Weather: Sunshine returns on Purple Friday

BALTIMORE-- The lingering clouds we started our day with are on their way out, making way for pretty much solid sunshine.

Temperatures are climbing from the low to mid 50s into the upper 60s.

Tonight will be chilly as temperatures tumble into the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine sticks around for our Saturday as temperatures rebound into the mid 70s.

Clouds make a comeback by Sunday with a chance for showers in the morning.

Most of the day is gray but dry with wet weather ramping up again in the evening through the overnight hours.

The cold front associated with the rain will push through early Monday morning.

Cooler air will lead to highs on Monday in the low 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be chilly with highs in the low 50s and overnight temperatures in the low to mid 30s!