Sunny but warmer afternoon across Maryland today

After several fall-like mornings across Maryland the last few days - temperatures will begin to moderate along with higher humidity going into later today and especially on Thursday.

Sunny and warmer today - Tracking showers and storms for Thursday

Today and Thursday afternoon will be warmer with increased chance of storms by tomorrow afternoon ahead of another cold front headed into the state. Afternoon temperatures prior to the storms could reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in inland communities. Friday will be a better day with partly cloudy conditions and only a slight shower chance. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

Humidity, weekend storms set to return Sunday

Saturday is the best day of the weekend with mainly partly cloudy conditions and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s - there's and a lower risk for a shower.

Sunday is a huge day across Maryland with the Ravens home opener at M & T Bank Stadium and the Orioles playing at home. Thunderstorm and shower chances will be increasing by early afternoon on Sunday and there's possibility wet and stormy weather could impact the game. Evening rain chances are also a possibility and could impact the O's game with the first pitch Sunday evening at 7:20 pm.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.