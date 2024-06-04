Grappling with student debt? A clinic at Enoch Pratt Library is here to help

BALTIMORE -- If you're struggling with student debt, state and federal leaders hope to provide support through a student debt clinic Tuesday in Baltimore.

Whether you're just starting your repayment journey or well into it, organizers say this clinic is for you.

Data shows Maryland borrowers hold nearly $36 billion in student loan debt, making it the 13th highest in the country.

That's why starting at 5:30 tonight, all borrowers are invited to an in-depth clinic at the France-Merrick Creative Arts Center at Enoch Pratt Central Library.

The Student Debt Crisis Center and Civic Nation are leading the event.

The goal is to help borrowers better understand their student loans along with repayment options, forgiveness and other benefits.

While efforts towards widespread student loan debt cancelation continue, right now, many borrowers can take advantage of the Department of Education's "Save" plan, which can cut some monthly payments to zero.

Organizers say this clinic will provide one-on-one support to help you enroll in programs like the Save plan, and federal student aid staff will be available to answer any questions.

Registration is required for the event.