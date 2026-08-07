Strong storms will push through Maryland to start the weekend

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days across Maryland for the risk of strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Strong storms are expected to develop this afternoon bringing a chance for localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. The storms will cool us down as they push through with afternoon temperatures expected to reach into the lower 90s prior to any storms with feels-like temperatures reaching up to 105 degrees. Any storms that develop should taper off by evening as storms move East by 10 pm. Overnight conditions will be muggy with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 70s - some patchy fog is likely early Saturday morning in areas that receive rain this evening.

We will see more storms on Saturday with afternoon temperatures once again in the lower to mid 90s and some storms packing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Feels-like temperatures will once again reach up near 100 degrees on Saturday. Drier weather for Sunday but temperatures could be a few degrees higher - potentially reaching heat advisory levels as feels-like temperatures could approach 105 in the afternoons on Sunday and Monday.

Relief from the heat and storms should come by the end of the week with the passage of a cool front as we could see lower humidity levels and temperatures in the low to mid 80s by next weekend. Check back here at WJZ.com for the latest on the storm threats and severe weather potential into the weekend.