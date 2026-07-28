Strong storms will move across Maryland today through this evening

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from the risk of severe weather and heavy rainfall. Storms associated with cold front will bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and some intense lightning. Highs today will hold in the lower 80s as clouds and showers move through with lows dropping back into the 60s by evening.

Temperatures stay seasonable for most of this week

Temperatures will rebound tomorrow back in the mid 80s with a few showers or storms possible before conditions dry out for Thursday and Friday with highs holding in the 80s. Temperatures will stay near or below seasonable levels through the end of the week followed by temps increasing over the weekend.

Storm chances return by the second half of the weekend

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s are in the forecast as the workweek fades into the weekend. Humidity values will also be increasing through the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the rain chances for Sunday.



