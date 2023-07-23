Watch CBS News
Stolen truck, trailer left behind in ATM theft attempt in Finksburg, troopers say

BALTIMORE - A stolen truck and trailer were left behind from an attempted ATM theft early Sunday in Finksburg, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers said an alarm went off shortly before 4 a.m. at the Truist Bank on Gamber Road.

A suspect attempted to use a stolen truck, stolen trailer and a skid steer loader to attempt to steal the ATM.

Prior to officers arriving, everything was left at the scene, according to state troopers.

According to a photo sent by Maryland State Police, a Charm City Roofing trailer was used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 4:59 PM

