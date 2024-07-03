Maryland State Police concerned about drunk driving on Fourth of July

Maryland State Police step up patrols for dangerous driving for 4th of July

Maryland State Police step up patrols for dangerous driving for 4th of July

BALTIMORE -- Fourth of July celebrations will kick off tomorrow, and state troopers are on alert for drunk drivers hitting the roads.

So far this year, troopers across the state have made more than 2,300 DUI arrests.

Megan Moore knows how dangerous drunk driving is -- she lives with the pain of losing her son to drunk driving.

Her son, Private Noah Blonder, was killed back in 2021. Blonder was in the passenger seat when the driver at the wheel crashed while driving 50 miles over the speed limit.

"And yet this 100 percent preventable crime continues," Moore said. "If you are going to drink, please drink responsibly. Please never ever drink and drive."

In 2023, there were 621 road fatalities in Maryland. Nearly 20 percent of them were linked to alcohol or drug impairment. This was the first time since 2007 that the state exceeded 600 road fatalities.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Pickett with Maryland State Police said taking your eyes off the road even for a split second can be life-threatening.

He urges people to be responsible and make ride arrangements in advance.

"Between ride-share services, taxis, public transportation and selecting a designated driver, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel impaired," Pickett said.

In the last two and a half weeks, there have been 650 impaired driving arrests across the state, so there will be extra patrol on the roadways this holiday week to help prevent tragedies.

Troopers will also be alert for aggressive driving like speeding and tailgating.