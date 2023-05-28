State Police investigate inmate death at Jessup Correctional Institutional

BALTIMORE-- Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death classified as a homicide at the Jessup Correctional Institution Saturday afternoon.

Officials have identified the inmate as Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27. Delfosse was a state prison inmate serving time for burglary at the Correctional Institution in Jessup, Maryland. Delfosse was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by medical personal, according to a release.

MSP Homicide Unit continues the investigation into the death of a prison inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution. Read more at: https://t.co/Vdc0t2U3pG pic.twitter.com/eIJiLY12cZ — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 28, 2023

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified by officials. He is being held at another location within the Division of Correction. According to a release, the suspect will not be identified until he is formally charged.

Maryland State Police Homicide detectives were notified by investigators that Delfosse was found in his cell with multiple injuries shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, State police say.

Crime scene technicians responded to the scene and processed the cell for evidence. According to a preliminary investigation indicates Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates when the incident occurred.

Delfosse's cause of death remains unknown at this time. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators continue the investigation with assistance provided by the DPSCS IIU.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay with WJZ for more updates.