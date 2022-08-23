Watch CBS News
State officers rescue injured great horned owl at Northwest Maryland park

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Natural Resources Police saved an injured great horned owl in the northwest part of the state on Monday, according to authorities.

Someone flagged down two Maryland Natural Resources police officers at Dans Mountain State Park after noticing the injured owl, police said.

Officers were able to capture the bird. They took it to Rocky Gap State Park where it is now receiving care from the Owl Moon Raptor Center, according to authorities.

The center is a federally licensed wildlife rehabilitation center that specializes in assisting birds of prey.

CBS Baltimore Staff
August 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

