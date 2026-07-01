State, city investing millions to decrease vacant properties in Baltimore

City and state leaders announced that millions of dollars will be going into communities to continue their work to decrease vacant properties in Baltimore.

A West Baltimore resident hopes the city will clean up the vacant home, with a tree growing out of it, that is damaging her home.

Problems with vacant homes in Baltimore

Pebbles Pugh and her mother said they have reached out to the city about their neighborhood home that has not only been unoccupied, but it has been falling apart for nearly 10 years.

They said the impacts are damaging their homes, causing high prices for repairs. They are also nervous about being forced to leave their family home.

Pugh is tired of seeing her mom suffer by no fault of her own.

"Been in this house for 60 years, not her fault," Pugh said.

They said their family home of 60 years is being destroyed by a next-door vacant property, which has been abandoned since 2016.

Pugh said they have tried getting rid of the tree themselves and fixing the damage, but the limbs grow back, and the damage is worse.

She said they have reached out to the city more times than they can count.

"Been to every agency, string her along," Pugh said.

Investment in revitalizing neighborhoods

Baltimore and state leaders announced that millions of dollars through the "Reinvest Baltimore" initiative will go toward cleaning up vacant homes and helping neighborhoods.

"This year, $10 million will go towards Baltimore City to acquire, stabilize, and demolish vacant buildings for near-term development," said Jake Day, Baltimore's Housing and Community Development secretary.

City leaders recognize the difficulty for families and communities dealing with vacant disasters.

"We have fires that keep happening, and imagine if you live next to a vacant property and the challenges that come with living next to a vacant property," said Faith Leach, the Chief Administrative Officer for Baltimore City.

State leaders said $40 million will be going to community organizations to redevelop vacant properties.

Baltimore's progress on vacant property construction

Baltimore City said that currently, more than 100 of these vacant homes are under construction.

The "Reinvest Baltimore" initiative says it's expanding construction to the Penn North, Brooklyn, and Broadway East neighborhoods this year.

The city hopes to dwindle the 11,000 vacant properties in Baltimore.

Pugh hopes the city doesn't forget about her mother's neighbor's vacant house.

"I hope that," Pugh said. "Don't lose her home."

Pugh said last she heard from the city about a month ago when they marked the vacant building as unsafe.

Meanwhile, part of the "Reinvest Baltimore" announcement also includes incentives for new homeowners to fill revitalized homes.