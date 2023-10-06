Springsteen reschedules show at Camden Yards to Sept. 13, 2024

BALTIMORE -- The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performance that was set to take place at Camden Yards on Monday has been rescheduled, according to a social media post from the Baltimore Orioles.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is rescheduled for September 13, 2024!



Tickets for the postponed show remain valid for the newly announced date. Information, including details regarding refund options, will be communicated via email to all original ticket buyers. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 6, 2023

