Springsteen reschedules show at Camden Yards to Sept. 13, 2024
BALTIMORE -- The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performance that was set to take place at Camden Yards on Monday has been rescheduled, according to a social media post from the Baltimore Orioles.
The performance will now take place on Friday, September 13.
The Orioles said tickets for the postponed show will remain valid for the newly announced date.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.