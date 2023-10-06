Watch CBS News
Local News

Springsteen reschedules show at Camden Yards to Sept. 13, 2024

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performance that was set to take place at Camden Yards on Monday has been rescheduled, according to a social media post from the Baltimore Orioles.  

The performance will now take place on Friday, September 13.  

The Orioles said tickets for the postponed show will remain valid for the newly announced date. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.