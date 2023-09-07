What is peptic ulcer disease? Doctor explains reason Bruce Springsteen postponed Baltimore show

BALTIMORE - Bruce Springsteen fans in Baltimore will need to wait a little longer to see "The Boss" perform after he postponed his September shows to be treated for peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

However, the 73-year-old 20-time Grammy Award Winner, on Wednesday, shared his decision on social media to postpone at least eight shows, citing health reasons.

Springsteen released this statement on social media:

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some.

Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and were looking forward to more great times.

We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all…"

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Dr. Alan Chen, a gastroenterologist with MedStar Health, said a peptic ulcer is a sore in the lining of the stomach that can be serious.

"It's an injury that can lead to symptoms, like pain, even blood in the stool, that is seen as a dark tarry stool," Dr. Chen.

The postponed shows come after he canceled some dates back in March due to illness.

The American College of Gastroenterology identifies the two most important causes of ulcers are infection with H.pylori bacterium and a group of medications known as NSAIDs.

"People should just be aware that whenever you are taking medications like those painkillers, be aware of how much you are taking try not to take it for too long or too much of those medications because they can damage the lining of the stomach," Dr. Chen said.

Springsteen said he is heartbroken to postpone shows but will follow the advice of doctors to be treated.

Dr. Chen said it's a condition treatment can resolve.

"It kind of depends case-to-case of the severity of the ulcers, things like that," Dr. Chen said. "Typically, people recover from the ulcers."

This weekend's show at Camden Yards would have been Springsteen's second stop in Baltimore in the span of six months.

Ticket holders will be notified about rescheduled dates for the postponed shows.

The two shows in Philadelphia postponed last month have been rescheduled for August 2024.