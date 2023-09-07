Watch CBS News
Local News

Springsteen postpones Saturday show at Camden Yards, cites health concerns

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday evening news roundup: September 6, 2023
Your Wednesday evening news roundup: September 6, 2023 02:49

BALTIMORE -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be a no-show at Camden Yards on Saturday.

The Boss announced via a social media post on Wednesday that all performances scheduled for September 2023 have been postponed.

The postponement is tied to Springsteen's health issues, according to the social media post.

He is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. His medical advisors urged him to postpone the remainder of his September shows for his health.

"We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some," Springsteen said. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times."

The postponement begins on Thursday, starting with the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.