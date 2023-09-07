Springsteen postpones Saturday show at Camden Yards, cites health concerns

BALTIMORE -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be a no-show at Camden Yards on Saturday.

The Boss announced via a social media post on Wednesday that all performances scheduled for September 2023 have been postponed.

The postponement is tied to Springsteen's health issues, according to the social media post.

He is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. His medical advisors urged him to postpone the remainder of his September shows for his health.

"We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some," Springsteen said. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times."

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The postponement begins on Thursday, starting with the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York.