Southeast Baltimore playground fire sparks arson investigation

BALTIMORE -- Arson detectives are investigating a fire that charred a playground in Southeast Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The fire started a few minutes before 4 p.m. That's when officers on patrol in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue noticed a large black cloud of smoke in the distance, police said.

They found the fire in the 1500 block of Imla Street, according to authorities.

This is the third Baltimore playground that has been on fire within the past three weeks.

The playground at Wilbur H. Waters Park in West Baltimore caught fire as did a playground on Greenspring Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.